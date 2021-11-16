India records 8,865 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 287 days, 197 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India on Tuesday (November 16) reported 8,865 new cases, the lowest in 287 days, with 11,971 recoveries and 197 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data. It further said that the active cases settled at 1,30,793, the lowest in 525 days, as the country's tally of COVID-19 infections stands at 3,44,56,401.

According to the data updated at 8 am, the death toll climbed to 4,63,852 with 197 fresh fatalities.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 39 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 142 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.38 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.27 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 3,303 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

The tally went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Notably, the country has so far conducted over 62.57 crore total tests, while 112.97 corer vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

(With Agency Inputs)

