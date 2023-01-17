topStoriesenglish
India records 89 new Covid-19 infections, lowest since March 2020

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country's active caseload has now declined to 2,035, while the overall case tally stood at 4,46,81,233.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 01:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: India on Tuesday (January 17, 2023) recorded 89 new Covid-19 infections, which is said to be the lowest since March 27, 2020. According to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am, the country's active caseload has now declined to 2,035, while the overall case tally stood at 4,46,81,233. A decrease of 84 cases was reported in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, and the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.05 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.09 per cent.

The death toll stands at 5,30,726, the data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,48,472, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, over 220.17 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have so far been administered in the country.

