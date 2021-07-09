India records 911 deaths, 43,393 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 43,393 new COVID-19 cases and 911 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday (July 9, 2021). India's total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 3,07,52,950, of which, 4,05,939 have succumbed to the virus, while 4,58,727 are active cases.

A total of 2,98,88,284 people have recovered from the COVID-19 infections in the country. At least 44,459 people recovered from the infection on Friday, taking the national recovery rate to 97.19 percent. The active cases comprise 1.49 percent of the total infections.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 42,70,16,605 samples have been tested up to July 8, 2021 for COVID-19. Of these 17,90,708 samples were tested on Thursday.

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 36 crore as per a report, the Union Health Ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.42 percent. It has been less than three percent for 18 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.36 percent.

As per the PTI report, India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Live TV