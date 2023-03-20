India Records 918 New Covid-19 Infections Amid Spurt In H3N2 Virus Cases

New Delhi: Amid a spurt in H3N2 virus cases, India on Monday (March 20, 2023) saw a single-day rise of 918 fresh coronavirus infections, which took the country's active caseload to 6,350. According to the Union health ministry data, the daily positivity was recorded at 2.08 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.86 per cent. The overall coronavirus infection tally has now increased to 4.46 crore.

A total of 92.03 crore tests for the detection of Covid have been conducted so far with 44,225 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.8 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

India's Covid-19 death toll also increased to 5,30,806, with four latest fatalities -- two in Rajasthan, one in Karnataka, and one death was reconciled by Kerala.

The total number of people who have recovered from the disease also jumped to 4,41,59,182, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, over 220.65 crore doses of vaccines have so far been administered in the country under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Earlier on Sunday, India had seen a single-day rise of more than 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases after 129 days. A total of 1,071 new infections were reported in the country in a span of 24 hours.