India records decline in daily Covid-19 cases, logs 13,272 new infections

New Delhi: India recorded 13,272 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. On Friday, India reported 15,754 COVID-19 cases. The Ministry also informed that the total cases in the country have now gone up to 4,43,27,890. India’s active caseload currently stands at 1,01,166 which accounts for 0.23 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate currently is at 98.58 per cent. As many as 13,900 recoveries from this virus have been logged in the last 24 hours thereby taking the total recoveries to 4,36,99,435. The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 5,27,289 with 36 fatalities, including six deaths that Kerala reconciled, the data updated at 8 am stated today morning.

As many as 3,15,231 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours with which the daily positivity rate is now at 4.21 per cent. On the COVID-19 vaccination front, the government data informed that over 209.40 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID-19 vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.