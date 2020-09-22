India records highest single-day recoveries of coronavirus COVID-19 cases, total recovery rate jumps to 80.86%

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday (September 22) said that India recorded highest single-day recoveries on Monday (September 21) with over 1 lakh patients recovering in last 24 hours. The ministry added that with this, the total number of recoveries are nearly 45 lakh (44,97,867) and the recovery rate has climbed to 80.86% in the country.

“India has recorded very high single day recoveries successively during the last 3 days. More than 90,000 #COVID19 patients have been cured and discharged from home/facility isolation and hospitals every single day,” the ministry tweeted. “Kudos to India’s frontline health workers! The country achieves record high of 1,01,468 #COVID19 RECOVERIES in the last 24 hours,” it added.

India on Tuesday recorded 75,083 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 55 lakh, as per the Union Ministry. The country also recorded 1,053 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 88,935. The total case tally stands at 55, 62,664 including 9,75,861 active cases.

As per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) 6,53,25,779 COVID-19 samples were tested up to 21st September out of which 9,33,185 samples were tested yesterday. India’s daily Covid-19 case tally dropped by nearly 20 per cent on Monday due to reduced number of testing on Sunday showing lower detection of infections.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a review meeting of COVID-19 preparedness and management in seven high focus states and Union Territories on Wednesday. These states and Union Territories are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab.