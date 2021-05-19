India records highest single-day rise in COVID-19 deaths, 2.67 lakh new cases

New Delhi: India recorded its highest single-day rise in COVID-19 deaths and 2.67 lakh new cases, as per the Union Health Ministry's data on Wednesday (May 19, 2021) morning.

India reported 4,529 new coronavirus-related deaths and surpassed its one-day record of 4,329 fatalities that were registered on Tuesday.

The country also saw 2,67,334 new COVID-19 cases and 3,89,851 recoveries in the past 24 hours. There are now 32,26,719 active cases across the country. Eight states cumulatively account for over 70 per cent of India's total active cases with Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu being the worst hit by the second wave of coronavirus.

India now has a total of 2,54,96,330 coronavirus cases, of which, 2,19,86,363 have been discharged, while 2,83,248 have died of the virus.

Earlier on Tuesday, the country had recorded daily recoveries of more than 4 lakh COVID patients in a single day for the first time.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 18.58 crore.

Around 5.14 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. So far, a total of 64.60 lakh people in the same age group have been vaccinated across 36 states and UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Live TV