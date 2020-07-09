India records highest single-day spike of 24879 COVID-19 cases, total tally 767296

New Delhi: India recorded highest single-day spike of 24,879 coronavirus COVID-19 infections taking the nationwide tally to 7,67,296 on Thursday, while the death toll touched 21,129 with 487 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

India is the third worst-affected country in the world after US and Brazil.

According to the data, there are 4,76,377 recovered cases and 2,69,789 active cases in the country.

"Around 62.08 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said. With more COVID-19 patients recovering, the gap between the number of recovered cases and active cases has increased by two lakh.

Maharashtra remains the worst hit state with cases reaching up to 2,23,724 and 9,250 casualties so far, of which 198 occurred in the last 24 hours. Followed by Tamil Nadu with a total of 1,22,350 cases, including 1,700 deaths.

With 2,033 new coronavirus cases and 48 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital recorded a total tally of 1,04,864 and 3,213 deaths.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 38,333 cases and 1,993 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (31,156), Rajasthan (22,063), Madhya Pradesh (16,036), West Bengal (24,823), Haryana (18,690), Karnataka (28,877), Andhra Pradesh (22,259), Telangana (29,536) and Bihar (13,189) cases.

Globally, the number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed the 12 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 548,000, according to data by Johns Hopkins University.