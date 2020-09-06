India records highest single-day spike of 90,633 new COVID-19 cases, tally cross 41-lakh mark

New Delhi: India on Sunday registered the highest single-day spike of more than 90,000 cases taking the total caseload past 41-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the Ministry of Health data the COVID-19 cases in India now stands at 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated. In the last 24-hours India reported 90,633 new coronavirus cases and the death toll increased to 70,626 with 1,065 more deaths in the last 24 hours.
The active cases in Maharashtra have reached 2,21,012 followed by Andhra Pradesh at 1,00,880.
Here's the state-wise data of COVID-19 cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|338
|7
|2904
|41
|50
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|100880
|1187
|382104
|11941
|4347
|71
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1525
|37
|3381
|101
|8
|1
|4
|Assam
|28507
|348
|95063
|2343
|352
|7
|5
|Bihar
|16594
|438
|128503
|2132
|735
|34
|6
|Chandigarh
|2143
|48
|3290
|185
|69
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|22320
|1648
|20487
|862
|356
|19
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|301
|16
|2234
|54
|2
|9
|Delhi
|19870
|1028
|163785
|1920
|4538
|25
|10
|Goa
|4945
|49
|15281
|534
|229
|9
|11
|Gujarat
|16334
|150
|83419
|1146
|3091
|15
|12
|Haryana
|14911
|858
|58580
|1409
|781
|22
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1978
|163
|4986
|21
|54
|4
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|9547
|747
|31924
|489
|770
|15
|15
|Jharkhand
|15005
|544
|34330
|2287
|462
|15
|16
|Karnataka
|99636
|516
|283298
|9102
|6298
|128
|17
|Kerala
|21867
|533
|62555
|2111
|337
|11
|18
|Ladakh
|834
|19
|2127
|42
|35
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|15688
|214
|54649
|1392
|1543
|30
|20
|Maharashtra
|221012
|9687
|636574
|10801
|26276
|312
|21
|Manipur
|1872
|107
|4975
|76
|36
|1
|22
|Meghalaya
|1374
|122
|1527
|59
|15
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|344
|19
|718
|35
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|726
|10
|3392
|31
|10
|25
|Odisha
|25909
|93
|93774
|3443
|538
|7
|26
|Puducherry
|5161
|49
|11107
|433
|298
|18
|27
|Punjab
|15870
|139
|43849
|1306
|1808
|69
|28
|Rajasthan
|14996
|206
|73245
|1346
|1122
|14
|29
|Sikkim
|549
|40
|1347
|18
|5
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|51583
|50
|398366
|5859
|7748
|61
|31
|Telengana
|32553
|362
|107530
|2927
|886
|9
|32
|Tripura
|6220
|332
|8745
|262
|144
|8
|33
|Uttarakhand
|7575
|387
|16056
|545
|330
|18
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|59963
|1368
|195959
|5141
|3843
|81
|35
|West Bengal
|23390
|264
|150801
|3248
|3510
|58
|Total#
|862320
|15925
|3180865
|73642
|70626
|1065
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 10,92,654 samples were tested for the pathogen on September 5, and over 4.88 crore samples have been tested so far.
On Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said that India`s Case Fatality Rate has touched 1.73 percent following a gradient of steady and sustained decline.