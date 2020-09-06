India records highest single-day spike of 90,633 new COVID-19 cases, tally cross 41-lakh mark

New Delhi: India on Sunday registered the highest single-day spike of more than 90,000 cases taking the total caseload past 41-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the Ministry of Health data the COVID-19 cases in India now stands at 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated. In the last 24-hours India reported 90,633 new coronavirus cases and the death toll increased to 70,626 with 1,065 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

The active cases in Maharashtra have reached 2,21,012 followed by Andhra Pradesh at 1,00,880.

Here's the state-wise data of COVID-19 cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 338 7 2904 41 50 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 100880 1187 382104 11941 4347 71 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1525 37 3381 101 8 1 4 Assam 28507 348 95063 2343 352 7 5 Bihar 16594 438 128503 2132 735 34 6 Chandigarh 2143 48 3290 185 69 1 7 Chhattisgarh 22320 1648 20487 862 356 19 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 301 16 2234 54 2 9 Delhi 19870 1028 163785 1920 4538 25 10 Goa 4945 49 15281 534 229 9 11 Gujarat 16334 150 83419 1146 3091 15 12 Haryana 14911 858 58580 1409 781 22 13 Himachal Pradesh 1978 163 4986 21 54 4 14 Jammu and Kashmir 9547 747 31924 489 770 15 15 Jharkhand 15005 544 34330 2287 462 15 16 Karnataka 99636 516 283298 9102 6298 128 17 Kerala 21867 533 62555 2111 337 11 18 Ladakh 834 19 2127 42 35 19 Madhya Pradesh 15688 214 54649 1392 1543 30 20 Maharashtra 221012 9687 636574 10801 26276 312 21 Manipur 1872 107 4975 76 36 1 22 Meghalaya 1374 122 1527 59 15 1 23 Mizoram 344 19 718 35 0 24 Nagaland 726 10 3392 31 10 25 Odisha 25909 93 93774 3443 538 7 26 Puducherry 5161 49 11107 433 298 18 27 Punjab 15870 139 43849 1306 1808 69 28 Rajasthan 14996 206 73245 1346 1122 14 29 Sikkim 549 40 1347 18 5 30 Tamil Nadu 51583 50 398366 5859 7748 61 31 Telengana 32553 362 107530 2927 886 9 32 Tripura 6220 332 8745 262 144 8 33 Uttarakhand 7575 387 16056 545 330 18 34 Uttar Pradesh 59963 1368 195959 5141 3843 81 35 West Bengal 23390 264 150801 3248 3510 58 Total# 862320 15925 3180865 73642 70626 1065

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 10,92,654 samples were tested for the pathogen on September 5, and over 4.88 crore samples have been tested so far.

On Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said that India`s Case Fatality Rate has touched 1.73 percent following a gradient of steady and sustained decline.