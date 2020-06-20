India records highest single-day spike with 14,516 new COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 3.9 lakh

With the highest single-day spike of 14,516 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Covid-19 tally in India crossed 3.9 lakh mark on Saturday (June 20, 2020). The total number of infected persons in India has mounted to 3,95,048, while the death toll rose to 12,948, as per the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday morning.
The total cases include 1,68,269 are active cases while at least 2,13,831 people have been cured of the infection.
The country has registered as many as 14,516 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 375 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state by the deadly virus outbreak in the country with the total number of positive cases in the state rising to 1,24,331 and 5,893 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.
While Tamil Nadu remains the second-worst hit in the country with 54,449 Covid-19 cases and 666 deaths, Delhi is the third most affected by Covid-19 with 53,116 confirmed cases and 2,035d deaths, followed by Gujarat (26,141cases, 1,618 deaths), Rajasthan (14,156 cases, 333 deaths), and Madhya Pradesh (11,582 cases, 495 deaths).
Here's the state-wise list of coronavirus cases across India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|10
|35
|0
|45
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|3948
|3917
|96
|7961
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|92
|11
|0
|103
|4
|Assam
|1856
|3039
|9
|4904
|5
|Bihar
|2033
|5098
|50
|7181
|6
|Chandigarh
|60
|315
|6
|381
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|687
|1331
|10
|2028
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|48
|14
|0
|62
|9
|Delhi
|27512
|23569
|2035
|53116
|10
|Goa
|607
|118
|0
|725
|11
|Gujarat
|6364
|18159
|1618
|26141
|12
|Haryana
|4710
|4889
|144
|9743
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|223
|388
|8
|619
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2411
|3194
|75
|5680
|15
|Jharkhand
|622
|1332
|11
|1965
|16
|Karnataka
|2947
|5210
|124
|8281
|17
|Kerala
|1380
|1511
|21
|2912
|18
|Ladakh
|648
|95
|1
|744
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2339
|8748
|495
|11582
|20
|Maharashtra
|55665
|62773
|5893
|124331
|21
|Manipur
|463
|218
|0
|681
|22
|Meghalaya
|10
|33
|1
|44
|23
|Mizoram
|129
|1
|0
|130
|24
|Nagaland
|73
|125
|0
|198
|25
|Odisha
|1369
|3297
|11
|4677
|26
|Puducherry
|161
|118
|7
|286
|27
|Punjab
|1104
|2636
|92
|3832
|28
|Rajasthan
|2826
|10997
|333
|14156
|29
|Sikkim
|65
|5
|0
|70
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|23512
|30271
|666
|54449
|31
|Telangana
|2975
|3353
|198
|6526
|32
|Tripura
|520
|657
|1
|1178
|33
|Uttarakhand
|718
|1433
|26
|2177
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|5659
|9638
|488
|15785
|35
|West Bengal
|5258
|7303
|529
|13090
|Cases being reassigned to states
|9265
|9265
|Total#
|168269
|213831
|12948
|395048
The recovery rate in India stands at 54.12 percent. As per ICMR, 66,16,496 samples have been tested in India till June. 19 and 1,89,869 samples tested in the last 24 hours.