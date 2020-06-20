India records highest single-day spike with 14,516 new COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 3.9 lakh

With the highest single-day spike of 14,516 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Covid-19 tally in India crossed 3.9 lakh mark on Saturday (June 20, 2020). The total number of infected persons in India has mounted to 3,95,048, while the death toll rose to 12,948, as per the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday morning.

The total cases include 1,68,269 are active cases while at least 2,13,831 people have been cured of the infection.

The country has registered as many as 14,516 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 375 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state by the deadly virus outbreak in the country with the total number of positive cases in the state rising to 1,24,331 and 5,893 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

While Tamil Nadu remains the second-worst hit in the country with 54,449 Covid-19 cases and 666 deaths, Delhi is the third most affected by Covid-19 with 53,116 confirmed cases and 2,035d deaths, followed by Gujarat (26,141cases, 1,618 deaths), Rajasthan (14,156 cases, 333 deaths), and Madhya Pradesh (11,582 cases, 495 deaths).

Here's the state-wise list of coronavirus cases across India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 35 0 45 2 Andhra Pradesh 3948 3917 96 7961 3 Arunachal Pradesh 92 11 0 103 4 Assam 1856 3039 9 4904 5 Bihar 2033 5098 50 7181 6 Chandigarh 60 315 6 381 7 Chhattisgarh 687 1331 10 2028 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 48 14 0 62 9 Delhi 27512 23569 2035 53116 10 Goa 607 118 0 725 11 Gujarat 6364 18159 1618 26141 12 Haryana 4710 4889 144 9743 13 Himachal Pradesh 223 388 8 619 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2411 3194 75 5680 15 Jharkhand 622 1332 11 1965 16 Karnataka 2947 5210 124 8281 17 Kerala 1380 1511 21 2912 18 Ladakh 648 95 1 744 19 Madhya Pradesh 2339 8748 495 11582 20 Maharashtra 55665 62773 5893 124331 21 Manipur 463 218 0 681 22 Meghalaya 10 33 1 44 23 Mizoram 129 1 0 130 24 Nagaland 73 125 0 198 25 Odisha 1369 3297 11 4677 26 Puducherry 161 118 7 286 27 Punjab 1104 2636 92 3832 28 Rajasthan 2826 10997 333 14156 29 Sikkim 65 5 0 70 30 Tamil Nadu 23512 30271 666 54449 31 Telangana 2975 3353 198 6526 32 Tripura 520 657 1 1178 33 Uttarakhand 718 1433 26 2177 34 Uttar Pradesh 5659 9638 488 15785 35 West Bengal 5258 7303 529 13090 Cases being reassigned to states 9265 9265 Total# 168269 213831 12948 395048

The recovery rate in India stands at 54.12 percent. As per ICMR, 66,16,496 samples have been tested in India till June. 19 and 1,89,869 samples tested in the last 24 hours.