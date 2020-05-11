India records highest single-day spike with 4,213 coronavirus COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India on Monday (May 11, 2020) recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases as the total number of cases inched to 67,152 which includes 44,029 active cases, 20,916 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and 2,206 deaths as per Ministry of Health data at 8.50 am.

4,213 cases and 97 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country which is the highest number till date. Before this tally, the highest number of cases was reported on May 5 with 3900 cases.

In India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases witnessed a massive spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with over 22,000 positive cases of infection and more than 830 deaths.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to conduct a meeting today via video conference with the Chief Ministers of all the states to discuss the next stage in the exit from the nationwide lockdown. He is also expected to take feedback from the states on further easing of restrictions on activities while gradually restarting economic activities in a phased manner.