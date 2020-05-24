India records highest-single day spike with 6,767 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

New Delhi: India on Sunday reported another highest single-day spike for the third consecutive day with 6,767 new cases of the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 1.31 lakh.

As per the Ministry of Health data, the total tally stands at 131,868 which includes 73,560 active cases, 54,440 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and 3,867 deaths. 147 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The worst-hit state continued to be Maharashtra with 47,190 cases, 1,577 deaths while 13,404 people have recovered. Tamil Nadu after Maharashtra has reported the most cases with at least 15,512 cases, while Gujarat is on the third spot with 13,664 cases. At least 829 deaths have been reported from Gujarat and a total of 103 from Tamil Nadu.

The national capital reported 12,910 cases and 231 casualties, while 6,267 have been cured here. The states and UTs that have reported more than 5,000, cases are Rajasthan (6742), Madhya Pradesh (6,371) Uttar Pradesh (6,017).

Here's the state-wise list of COVID-19 cases :

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 2757 1809 56 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 329 55 4 5 Bihar 2380 653 11 6 Chandigarh 225 179 3 7 Chhattisgarh 214 64 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 2 0 0 9 Delhi 12910 6267 231 10 Goa 55 16 0 11 Gujarat 13664 6169 829 12 Haryana 1131 750 16 13 Himachal Pradesh 185 61 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1569 774 21 15 Jharkhand 350 141 4 16 Karnataka 1959 608 42 17 Kerala 795 515 4 18 Ladakh 49 43 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 6371 3267 281 20 Maharashtra 47190 13404 1577 21 Manipur 29 4 0 22 Meghalaya 14 12 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Odisha 1269 497 7 25 Puducherry 26 10 0# 26 Punjab 2045 1870 39 27 Rajasthan 6742 3786 160 28 Sikkim 1 0 0 29 Tamil Nadu 15512 7491 103 30 Telengana 1813 1065 49 31 Tripura 189 153 0 32 Uttarakhand 244 56 2 33 Uttar Pradesh 6017 3406 155 34 West Bengal 3459 1281 269 Cases being reassigned to states 2338 Total# 131868 54441 3867

Sikkim has reported its first case as per the health ministry data, while in Dadar Nagar Haveli one more case has emerged and now there are two.

Goa continues to see the resurgence and reported 55 cases so far. A spurt has also been observed in Puducherry, which has now 26 cases. There are now 49 cases in Ladakh.

Prior to this India reported the highest number of case on Saturday India with 6,654 new cases reported in a single day.

On Friday, 6,088 new cases were recorded and before that 5,611 infections were seen on Wednesday in the span of 24 hours, health ministry data shows.

The COVID-19 recovery rate has gone up to 42.28% as 54,440 people have been cured as the country entered the sixth day of the fourth phase of the lockdown.