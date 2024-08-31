Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2785973https://zeenews.india.com/india/india-records-historic-16-increase-in-august-rainfall-imd-2785973.html
NewsIndia
INDIA AUGUST RAINFALL

India Records Historic 16% Increase in August Rainfall - IMD

With 287.1 mm of rainfall, this marks the second highest August rainfall in the country since 2001. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2024, 04:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Records Historic 16% Increase in August Rainfall - IMD

In a significant monsoon development, India made history with 16% above-normal rainfall in August 2024, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The country received 287.1 mm of rain, compared to the average of 248.1 mm, making it the second highest August rainfall recorded since 2001. The increased precipitation primarily impacted Northwest India, with regions like the northeast, Kerala, and Vidarbha in Maharashtra experiencing deficient rainfall due to unusual weather patterns. 

India recorded around 16 per cent more rainfall than normal in August, with rainfall over Northwest India recorded at 253.9 mm, the second highest in August since 2001, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

Addressing a virtual press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the country recorded 287.1 mm of rainfall in August, compared to the normal 248.1 mm.

Overall, India has received 749 mm of precipitation against the normal 701 mm since the start of the monsoon season on June 1.

Several districts in the foothills of the Himalayas and the northeast experienced below-normal rainfall as most of the low-pressure systems moved south of their usual position, and the monsoon trough also remained south of its typical position, the IMD chief said.

Many states in the northeast, along with Kerala and the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, experienced deficient rainfall, he added.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Emotional video of friendship between kidnapper and child goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Jama Masjid not a national heritage?
DNA Video
DNA: Army's mission 'All out' in Kashmir before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is Bangladesh plotting against India?
DNA Video
DNA: Demand to encounter wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Air Force rescues man in flood, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is BJP changing names of railway stations in Amethi?
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata threatens amid 'Bengal Bandh' violence
DNA Video
DNA: Will the division of castes start from JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahmani released on bail in Bangladesh