India records less than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for second day, active count lowest in 194 days

New Delhi: India on Wednesday (September 29, 2021) recorded less than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day following which the country's active count declined to the lowest in 194 days. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there were 18,870 fresh infections in the last 24 hours across India.

As per the Health Ministry, the active caseload now stands at 2,82,520 and accounts for less than 1% of the total cases, the lowest since March 2020.

Earlier on Tuesday, the country had reported 18,795 COVID-19 cases and had seen less than 20,000 infections for the first time in 201 days.

On the other hand, there were also 28,178 coronavirus-related recoveries and 378 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases has increased to 3,37,16,451, of which, 3,29,86,180 have recovered, while, 4,47,751 have died.

Meanwhile, 54,13,332 COVID-19 vaccines doses were administered on Tuesday which took the cumulative vaccination coverage to 87,66,63,490. The Health Ministry stated that over 4.57 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered and that more than 83.80 kakh doses are in the pipeline.

