India records lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in November since May 2020

New Delhi: With over 3.1 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, the month of November saw the lowest number of people contracting the viral disease in the country since May last year.

The monthly tally of fresh COVID-19 cases registered a decline for the sixth time in a row in November. The number of daily cases peaked on May 6, when the country registered 4,14,188 Covid cases in a span of 24 hours, while the number of active cases was recorded below one lakh after 547 days.

The daily rise in the number of new coronavirus cases has been below 20,000 for 54 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 156 consecutive days now.

The first positive case of the coronavirus infection in the country was reported in Kerala on January 30, 2020.

On Wednesday, India added 8,954 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,96,776, while the active cases were recorded at less than a lakh after 547 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 4,69,247 with 267 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases declined to 99,023 comprising 0.29 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 98.36 per cent, the highest since March 2020, ministry said. A decrease of 1,520 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 this year and the three-crore mark on June 23.

