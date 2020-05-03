India records more than 10,000 coronavirus COVID-19 cases in last 4 days; 110 infections reported per hour

New Delhi: As the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase in India, the data shows that an average of 110 new cases is getting reported in the country per hour. Going by the last 24 hours data, 3 infected patients died every hour in the country.

In the last four days, India recorded more than 10,000 cases and more than 300 deaths due to coronavirus across the country.

The current tally of cases in India stands at 39,980 including 1,301 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. Currently, there are 28,046 active cases while 10,633 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged.

Maharashtra is the worst hit state with more than 12,000 cases. Gujarat is in second place with 5054 coronavirus cases. The state has reported 262 deaths, while 896 people have been discharged.

Delhi`s count stands at 4,122 of which 1,256 patients have recovered, while 64 patients have lost their lives.

While Tamil Nadu`s COVID-19 figure stands at 2,757 with 1,341 patients recovered and 29 fatalities, Rajasthan has reported 2,770 cases of which 1,121 has recovered and 65 patients are dead.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 2,846 positive cases so far of which 624 patients have recovered and 151 patients have lost their lives due to the virus.

In Uttar Pradesh, as many as 2,487 people have confirmed COVID-19, of which 689 recovered and 43 people succumbed to it.

In Kerala, which reported the country`s first COVID-19 case, 499 people have been detected positive for coronavirus.

The Centre on Friday extended the ongoing nationwide lockdown till May 17, while allowing different sets of relaxations in red, orange and green zones.

In the 733 districts whic comes under COVID-19 zones, 130 are red zones, 284 orange zones and 319 green zones.