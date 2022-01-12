India records nearly 2 lakh COVID-19 cases and 442 deaths in 24 hours; Omicron tally at 4,868

New Delhi: India continued to report a massive spike in the daily number of COVID-19 cases and recorded nearly 2 lakh fresh infections in the last 24 hours.

According to the data updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at 8 AM on Wednesday (January 12, 2022), the country registered 1,94,720 new coronavirus cases and 442 related deaths.

This, notably, was the fourth consecutive day that India has recorded over 1.5 lakh daily infections.

India's daily positivity rate has now jumped to 11.05% and the active caseload has increased 9,55,319.

4,868 Omicron cases in India

The country's Omicron tally has now also surged to 4,868, of which, 1,805 patients have either been discharged, recovered or migrated.

As many as 28 states and union territories have so far reported cases of the new COVID-19 variant including Maharashtra (1,281), Rajasthan (645), Delhi (546), Karnataka (479) and Kerala (350).

Over 153 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India

India has so far administered 153.80 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far under its nationwide vaccination drive. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 16.50 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

