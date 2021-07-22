India reports 41,383 new COVID cases, daily infections over 40,000 for 2nd straight day

New Delhi: India on Thursday recorded 41,383 new cases of coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, while 507 succumbed to the virus, the total tally of infections now stands at 3,12,57,720 with the death toll at 418,987, as per Union Health Ministry data.

The number of active cases is 4,09,394 while the total recoveries are 3,04,29,339.

The weekly positivity rate remains below 5%, it is currently at 2.12% while the daily positivity rate at 2.41%, which has been less than 3% for 31 consecutive days. The testing capacity has been substantially ramped up as many as 45.09cr tests conducted so far.

While atleast 41.78 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.