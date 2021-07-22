हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

India reports 41,383 new COVID cases, daily infections over 40,000 for 2nd straight day

India recorded over 40,000 new COVID-19 cases while 507 succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry data.

India reports 41,383 new COVID cases, daily infections over 40,000 for 2nd straight day

New Delhi: India on Thursday recorded 41,383 new cases of coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, while 507 succumbed to the virus, the total tally of infections now stands at 3,12,57,720 with the death toll at 418,987, as per Union Health Ministry data.

The number of active cases is 4,09,394 while the total recoveries are 3,04,29,339.

The weekly positivity rate remains below 5%, it is currently at 2.12% while the daily positivity rate at 2.41%, which has been less than 3% for 31 consecutive days. The testing capacity has been substantially ramped up as many as 45.09cr tests conducted so far.  

While atleast 41.78 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccine
Next
Story

Delhi airport's T2 resumes flight operations from today, check which flights will operate from the terminal

Must Watch

PT2M36S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day