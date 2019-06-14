close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India China ties

India refuses to endorse China's Belt and Road Initiative at SCO summit

The six countries also noted the ongoing work to implement BRI together, including the efforts to align the Eurasian Economic Union projects with those under the BRI.

India refuses to endorse China&#039;s Belt and Road Initiative at SCO summit

Bishkek: India on Friday refused to endorse China's flagship connectivity programme, Belt and Road Initiative, with the Bishkek declaration of SCO's head of state council only mentioning names of six countries backing it. The declaration said, "The Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan reaffirm their support for China’s Belt and Road Initiative and praise the results of the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (Beijing, April 26, 2019)."

Live TV

The six countries also noted the ongoing work to implement BRI together, including the efforts to align the Eurasian Economic Union projects with those under the BRI.

India has raised a concern about BRI since part of it, the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). At the SCO summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said connectivity projects should be "transparent" and "inclusive", adding that the "territorial integrity" of countries should be respected, a message that will not go unnoticed in Beijing. But the SCO members--India, Pakistan, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan--agreed to "expand the practice of using national currencies in transactions" between themselves which will be seen as challenging the dominance of the dollar.

There was convergence on terrorism with the declaration saying "member states, stressing that acts of terrorism and extremism cannot be justified, believe it important to take comprehensive measures to intensify efforts against terrorism and its ideology".

It called for passage of India's proposed Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) that calls for common definition on terrorism. Along with India, other SCO members such as Afghanistan strongly raised the issue of terror. 

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani highlighted the link between terror and narcotics and said they "threaten both our well-being and the security of CSO members and observers".

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said, "Terrorism, in its different types, extremism, unilateralism and interference of extra-regional countries in the affairs of other regions and interference in the internal affairs of other countries have put the international community in a grave situation."

Tags:
India China tiesBelt and Road InitiativeSCO summit
Next
Story

Super 30 achieves commendable success rate, 18 students crack IIT-JEE Advance

Must Watch

PT8M45S

DNA: Non Stop News,14th June, 2019