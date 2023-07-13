India Regaining Its Rightful Place In The World: PM Modi In Rare Interview

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of his visit to France as the guest of honor for Bastille Day celebrations, granted a rare interview to French publication "Les Echos." In the interview, PM Modi emphasized India's role as a bridge between the Global South and the Western world, highlighting the long-denied rights of the Global South and the need for India to regain its rightful place on the global stage. Modi stressed the importance of India's youth and its skilled workforce as valuable assets in the changing world. He also discussed India's aspiration to become a developed economy by 2047, the 100th anniversary of its independence. Modi acknowledged the importance of western values but emphasized the need to consider philosophies from all corners of the world and to let go of outdated notions.

Regarding India's soft power, Modi highlighted the global reach of Indian cinema, music, and the renewed interest in Ayurveda medicine. He also mentioned the universal success of yoga, which has become a household term worldwide.

The Prime Minister addressed India's growing partnership with the United States, describing it as a defining partnership of the century. He emphasized the shared goals of advancing a free, open, inclusive, and balanced Indo-Pacific region, as well as working together to address global challenges and shape the global order.

cre Trending Stories

Modi expressed India's commitment to multilateralism and the importance of the Global South having a stronger voice in international institutions. He highlighted India's efforts during its G20 Presidency to bring the priorities and interests of the Global South to the forefront.

The Prime Minister called for reforms in the United Nations Security Council and advocated for India's permanent membership, emphasizing the need for a more representative and accountable international governance system.

Regarding India's relationship with China, Modi emphasized India's commitment to peaceful resolution of differences through dialogue and diplomacy. He highlighted India's role in the Indo-Pacific region, focusing on security, growth, and the rule of international law.

Modi expressed gratitude for France's invitation to India as the guest of honor for Bastille Day celebrations, marking the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries. He described the India-France relationship as strong, trusted, consistent, and deepening in various fields such as trade, defense, clean energy, and international cooperation.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of India and France's partnership in shaping the Indo-Pacific region, promoting a free, open, inclusive, secure, and stable environment. He highlighted the defense and security component of the partnership, as well as economic, connectivity, and sustainability initiatives.

In conclusion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interview with "Les Echos" emphasized India's aspirations to regain its rightful place in the international order, its commitment to multilateralism, and the significance of India's partnerships with countries like France and the United States in addressing global challenges and shaping the future.