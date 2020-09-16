India registers highest single-day recovery of 82,961 COVID-19 cases

In a good news, India registered the highest single-day recovery of coronavirus cases on Wednesday (September 16) as 82,961 people got cured of the deadly viral disease in the last 24 hours.

According to latest data, Maharashtra alone contributed about a quarter of the new recoveries. It is to be noted that the total number of recoveries (39,42,360) in the country is now four times the active cases.

Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 tally jumped past 50 lakh, just 11 days after it crossed 40 lakh, with 90,123 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The Union Health Ministry’s 8 AM data showed that total coronavirus cases mounted to 50,20,359, while the death toll climbed to 82,066 with a record 1,290 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 cases jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days. Then it took 16 more days to race past 30 lakh, 13 days more to cross the 40-lakh mark and 11 days to go past 50 lakh. It took 110 days for the COVID-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh while it had taken 59 days more to go past the 10-lakh mark.

Live TV

A total of 82,066 deaths have been reported so far in the country includes 30,409 from Maharashtra followed by 8,502 from Tamil Nadu, 7,481 from Karnataka, 5,041 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,806 from Delhi, 4,604 from Uttar Pradesh, 4,062 from West Bengal, 3,244 from Gujarat, 2,514 from Punjab and 1,820 from Madhya Pradesh.

In a related development, the Serum Institute of India (SII) is all set to restart its phase two and three clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine after getting the nod from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

According to ANI, the SII had sought permission from the DGCI to restart the re-enrollment procedure for COVID-19 vaccine which is being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University following the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) recommendations.