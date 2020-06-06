India registers record single-day spike with 9,887 new coronavirus Covid-19 cases, 294 deaths

Coronavirus cases in India surged to 236,657 after 9,887 new cases and 294 deaths, the highest so far, on Saturday (June 6, 2020) as per the Union health ministry data.
According to the health ministry’s data the total cases include 115,942 active cases of Covid-19 and 114,072 people have been cured of the highly-infectious disease so far. The recovery rate in India stands at 48.20 percent.
Here's the state wise data of coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|33
|0
|33
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1654
|2576
|73
|4303
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|44
|1
|0
|45
|4
|Assam
|1651
|498
|4
|2153
|5
|Bihar
|2342
|2225
|29
|4596
|6
|Chandigarh
|77
|222
|5
|304
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|633
|244
|2
|879
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|13
|1
|0
|14
|9
|Delhi
|15311
|10315
|708
|26334
|10
|Goa
|131
|65
|0
|196
|11
|Gujarat
|4901
|13003
|1190
|19094
|12
|Haryana
|1439
|2134
|24
|3597
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|199
|189
|5
|393
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2202
|1086
|36
|3324
|15
|Jharkhand
|464
|410
|7
|881
|16
|Karnataka
|3090
|1688
|57
|4835
|17
|Kerala
|973
|712
|14
|1699
|18
|Ladakh
|48
|48
|1
|97
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2734
|5878
|384
|8996
|20
|Maharashtra
|42224
|35156
|2849
|80229
|21
|Manipur
|91
|41
|0
|132
|22
|Meghalaya
|19
|13
|1
|33
|23
|Mizoram
|21
|1
|0
|22
|24
|Nagaland
|94
|0
|0
|94
|25
|Odisha
|996
|1604
|8
|2608
|26
|Puducherry
|63
|36
|0
|99
|27
|Punjab
|344
|2069
|48
|2461
|28
|Rajasthan
|2507
|7359
|218
|10084
|29
|Sikkim
|3
|0
|0
|3
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|12700
|15762
|232
|28694
|31
|Telengana
|1550
|1627
|113
|3290
|32
|Tripura
|519
|173
|0
|692
|33
|Uttarakhand
|860
|344
|11
|1215
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|3828
|5648
|257
|9733
|35
|West Bengal
|4025
|2912
|366
|7303
|Cases being reassigned to states
|8192
|8192
|Total#
|115942
|114073
|6642
|236657
Maharashtra has crossed the 80,000-mark and its death toll stands at 2,849, Mumbai alone reported 54 deaths on Friday, highest single-day toll so far. Tamil Nadu has reported 28,694 Covid-19 cases and 232 fatalities. Delhi remains the third worst-hit area in the country with 26,334 infected people and 708 deaths.
Gujarat saw the biggest spike in COVID-19 count as over 500 people had tested positive in last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 patients in the state stood at 19,094.