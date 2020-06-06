हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
coronavirus cases

India registers record single-day spike with 9,887 new coronavirus Covid-19 cases, 294 deaths

Coronavirus cases in India surged to 236,657 after 9,887 new cases and 294 deaths, the highest so far, on Saturday (June 6, 2020) as per the Union health ministry data.

According to the health ministry’s data the total cases include 115,942 active cases of Covid-19 and 114,072 people have been cured of the highly-infectious disease so far. The recovery rate in India stands at 48.20 percent.

Here's the state wise data of coronavirus cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases*
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33
2 Andhra Pradesh 1654 2576 73 4303
3 Arunachal Pradesh 44 1 0 45
4 Assam 1651 498 4 2153
5 Bihar 2342 2225 29 4596
6 Chandigarh 77 222 5 304
7 Chhattisgarh 633 244 2 879
8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 13 1 0 14
9 Delhi 15311 10315 708 26334
10 Goa 131 65 0 196
11 Gujarat 4901 13003 1190 19094
12 Haryana 1439 2134 24 3597
13 Himachal Pradesh 199 189 5 393
14 Jammu and Kashmir 2202 1086 36 3324
15 Jharkhand 464 410 7 881
16 Karnataka 3090 1688 57 4835
17 Kerala 973 712 14 1699
18 Ladakh 48 48 1 97
19 Madhya Pradesh 2734 5878 384 8996
20 Maharashtra 42224 35156 2849 80229
21 Manipur 91 41 0 132
22 Meghalaya 19 13 1 33
23 Mizoram 21 1 0 22
24 Nagaland 94 0 0 94
25 Odisha 996 1604 8 2608
26 Puducherry 63 36 0 99
27 Punjab 344 2069 48 2461
28 Rajasthan 2507 7359 218 10084
29 Sikkim 3 0 0 3
30 Tamil Nadu 12700 15762 232 28694
31 Telengana 1550 1627 113 3290
32 Tripura 519 173 0 692
33 Uttarakhand 860 344 11 1215
34 Uttar Pradesh 3828 5648 257 9733
35 West Bengal 4025 2912 366 7303
  Cases being reassigned to states 8192     8192
  Total# 115942 114073 6642 236657

Maharashtra has crossed the 80,000-mark and its death toll stands at 2,849, Mumbai alone reported 54 deaths on Friday, highest single-day toll so far. Tamil Nadu has reported 28,694 Covid-19 cases and 232 fatalities. Delhi remains the third worst-hit area in the country with 26,334 infected people and 708 deaths.

Gujarat saw the biggest spike in COVID-19 count as over 500 people had tested positive in last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 patients in the state stood at 19,094.

 

