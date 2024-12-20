India Registers 'Strong Protest' Over Comments By Bangladesh Leader, Shows Concern Over Violence Against Minorities

India has officially lodged a 'strong protest' with Bangladesh over controversial comments made by Mahfuj Alam, a prominent aide of Bangladesh’s interim government. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed concern over the nature of these remarks and called for greater responsibility in public statements made by leaders of the neighboring country.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that India is keen to continue fostering bilateral relations with Bangladesh but warned that public articulation needs to be handled with care.

Growing Tensions in Bilateral Relations

Relations between India and Bangladesh have recently faced significant strain, particularly following political turmoil in Bangladesh. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government collapsed after violent protests erupted against the government’s reservation policies in state jobs.

Hasina fled the country in August under threatening circumstances, taking refuge in India after mobs targeted her residence in Dhaka.

In the aftermath of her departure, the interim government, led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, assumed control. However, the political instability and the formation of this new government have heightened tensions between the two nations.

India has repeatedly expressed concerns over the state of governance and its impact on the safety of minority communities in Bangladesh.

Concern Over Violence Against Minorities

India has also raised concerns regarding a disturbing rise in violence targeting Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted that 2,200 incidents of violence against Hindus were reported in 2024, a significant surge from the 302 cases in 2023.

According to the MEA, this uptick in violence follows the collapse of the Awami League government in Bangladesh.

India has conveyed its concerns to the Bangladesh government on multiple occasions, urging the interim administration to take immediate steps to protect the lives and rights of Hindus and other minority groups.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, reiterated these concerns in the Rajya Sabha, emphasizing that the safety of minorities in Bangladesh is a key priority for India.

India’s Diplomatic Efforts

India's diplomatic engagement on this issue has been ongoing. During a recent visit to Bangladesh in December 2024, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri conveyed India's concerns directly to members of the caretaker administration.

The Indian government expects Bangladesh to take urgent action to ensure the security of Hindus and other vulnerable communities within its borders.