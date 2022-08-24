United Nations: In keeping with India`s delicate balancing act without naming Russia, India`s Permanent Representative to UN, Ruchira Kamboj told the United Nation Security Council (UNSC), "Any coercive or unilateral action that seeks to change the status quo by force is an affront to common security." In one of the strongest implied criticism of Russia`s invasion of Ukraine on Monday, India has called it "an affront to common security".

Ruchira Kamboj, India's Ambassador to UN, said that India remains concerned over the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in southern Ukraine, adding "We support the ongoing efforts including that of IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) to reduce tensions and steps to ensure security."

"We continue to follow developments regarding safety and security of Ukraine's nuclear facilities. India attaches high importance to it, as any accident involving nuclear facilities could have disastrous consequences for public health and environment," she added.

She further said, "Common security is only possible when countries respect each other`s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as they would expect their own sovereignty to be respecteda."

Kamboj laid out the pillars of common security of nations, adding "The underlying principles behind common security lies in upholding the rules-based international order, underpinned by international law, premised upon respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all member states, resolution of international disputes through peaceful negotiations and free and open access for all to the global commons."

India has abstained on the Security Council and General Assembly resolutions criticising Russia and has avoided naming it in statements applicable to the Ukrainian context.

Kamboj`s criticism at the UNSC meeting on "Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Promoting Common Security Through Dialogue and Cooperation" while focused on Russia in the current context would also apply to two of India`s neighbours -- China, which is trying to change borders through military force, and Pakistan that has taken to cross border terrorism.

She further added that "Common security is also possible only if countries respect agreements signed with others, bilateral or multilateral, and do not take unilateral measures to nullify those very arrangements to those they were party to."

In points that apply to Islamabad and Beijing, she said, "Common security is also only feasible when all countries stand together against common threats such as terrorism and do not engage in double standards while preaching otherwise."

Pakistan shelters terrorists and backs terrorist organisations while complaining about Afghanistan-based groups. China, meanwhile, offers cover for international terrorists at the Security Council, most recently blocking sanctions against Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed Deputy Chief Abdul Rauf Azhar last week.

Moscow accuses UN of blocking nuclear experts from Zaporizhzhya

Russia`s Foreign Ministry has once again accused the United Nations of blocking a mission of experts to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. No one is as interested in an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the nuclear plant as Russia, ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova was quoted as saying by dpa news agency.

That the trip has not yet taken place, she said, is the "sad consequence of foul play by the United Nations Secretariat". Europe`s largest nuclear power plant has been occupied by Russian troops since March. The area surrounding the plant and the nearby town of Enerhodar have been shelled frequently during the past several weeks, with Russia and Ukraine trading blame for the attacks.

There are fears that the warfare could damage the facility and potentially result in a nuclear disaster. Kiev and its Western allies are demanding the area be demilitarised. They also agree with Moscow that a team of inspectors needs to get to Zaporizhzhya to make sure critical safety and control systems are operating.

But the IAEA mission has so far foundered on a dispute over whether the experts will arrive via Russian-controlled territory or - which would be customary under international law - Ukrainian territory.

