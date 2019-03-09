India repatriates Pakistani national as goodwill gesture

A day after a Pakistani national was arrested for intruding along the international border (IB) into Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday handed him over to Pakistan as a goodwill gesture.

Speaking to reporters, a BSF spokesperson said that for maintaining peace and tranquility at the IB, the Pakistani national was returned to Pakistani Rangers at around 3.40 pm. The Pakistani national had entered in Ramgarh area of the district.

The 60-year-old Pakistani national has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf. A resident of Boitah-Narowal area of Punjab, Ashraf was carrying Rs 12,000 in Pakistani currency, according to PTI sources.

The intruder has been returned in a healthy and sound condition. Pakistani Rangers have also appreciated the humane approach of the BSF, added the PRO.

The intruder was apprehended by BSF troops in Ramgarh sector. The alert BSF personnel noticed the person and caught him soon after he sneaked into the Indian side from Pakistan. He was arrested and interrogated.