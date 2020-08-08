India reports 1-day spike of 61537 COVID-19 cases, 933 deaths; recovery rate at 68.32%

New Delhi: India on Saturday reported a single-day spike of 61,537 new novel coronavirus cases and 933 fatalities, taking the total tally to 20,88,611 cases and death toll of 42,518, the Health Ministry said.

The number of recoveries surged to 14,27,005 and in the last 24 hours 48,900 people were discharged from various hospitals and quarantine centres. The recovery rate rose to 68.32 per cent, according to ministry data. There are 6,19,088 active cases of COVID-19, comprising 29.64 per cent of the total caseload.

This was the tenth day in a row that the COVID-19 tally increased by more than 50,000.

India remains the third worst-hit country after the US and Brazil.

Maharashtra with 1,45,889 active cases and 3,27,281 cured patients and 17,092 deaths due to the infection continues to be the worst affected state. While Tamil Nadu has 52,759 active cases, 2,27,575 cured patients and 4,690 deaths in the state.

As many as 5,98,778 samples were tested on Friday, taking the total to 2,33,87,171 so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.