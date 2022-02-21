हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India reports 16,051 new Covid-19 infections, active caseload drops to 2.02 lakh

The country also reported 206 fresh fatalities related to coronavirus.

India reports 16,051 new Covid-19 infections, active caseload drops to 2.02 lakh
Representational Image

New Delhi: India in the last 24 hours recorded 16,051 new Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday (February 21, 2022) morning.

With this, the country's Covid-19 tally of cases has increased to 4,28,38,524, while the active caseload has dropped to 2,02,131. A decline of 22,056 infections was witnessed in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily Covid-19 cases have now remained below one lakh for 15 consecutive days.

India also reported 206 fresh fatalities related to coronavirus that pushed its death toll to 5,12,109.

37,901 Covid-19 recoveries were also registered in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate has further improved to 98.33 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also informed that more than 172.32 crore Covid-19 accine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far.

Over 11.18 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered, the health ministry stated.

