India reports 31,923 new COVID-19 cases, 19,675 new infections in Kerala alone

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday reported 31,923 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,35,31,498, while the active cases declined to 3,01,604 - the lowest in 187 days. Out of the 31,923 new COVID cases and 282 deaths reported in the country, Kerala reported 19,675 new infections and 142 deaths, the Health Ministry data showed.

According to the Union Health Ministry data at 8 AM, with 282 fresh fatalities in the past 24 hours, the total COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 4,46,050. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 83.39 crore.

India reports 31,923 new COVID cases, 31,990 recoveries, and 282 deaths in the last 24 hours Active cases: 3,01,604 (lowest in 187 days)

Total recoveries: 3,28,15,731

Death toll: 4,46,050 Total vaccination: 83,39,90,049 ( 71,38,205 in last 24 hrs) pic.twitter.com/eCElnIriHl — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2021

India had on Wednesday logged 26,964 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,35,31,498, while the active cases declined to 3,01,989, the lowest in 186 days.

The death toll climbed to 4,45,768 with 383 fresh fatalities, according to the Health Ministry data that was released at 8 am on Wednesday.

The active cases comprise 0.90 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.77 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 230 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.71 million and vaccinations soared to over 5.98 billion, according to John Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University`s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 230,019,651, 4,717,728 and 5,988,492,186, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 42,539,373 and 681,111, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 33,531,498 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (21,283,567), the UK (7,565,554), Russia (7,227,549), France (7,061,323), Turkey (6,932,423), Iran (5,477,229), Argentina (5,245,265), Colombia (4,945,203), Spain (4,940,824), Italy (4,645,853), Indonesia (4,198,678), Germany (4,173,357) and Mexico (3,585,565), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (592,316), India (445,768), Mexico (272,580), Peru (199,060), Russia (197,032), Indonesia (140,954), the UK (135,959), Italy (130,488), Colombia (126,006), Iran (118,191), France (116,981) and Argentina (114,684).

