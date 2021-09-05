With 42,766 new COVID-19 cases, India's active cases mount to 4,10,048

New Delhi: India reports 42,766 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours takign the total tally to 3,29,88,673 while 308 fatalities push the death toll to 4,40,533. The active cases in India account for 1.24% of total cases with its caseload mounts to 4,10,048, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

The weekly positivity rate is at 2.62% less than 3% for last 72 days, the daily positivity rate reported to be 2.45%. With 38,091 recoveries in the last 24 hours increases the total recoveries rises to 3,21,38,092, while the recovery rate rose to 97.42%.

As many as 53.00 crore tests have been conducted so far. While, atleast 68.46 Crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.