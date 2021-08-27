India reports 44,658 new COVID-19 cases, Kerala continues to be worst-hit state

NEW DELHI: India on Friday registered over 40,000 cases of coronavirus infections for the second straight day, Kerala remains the worst-hit state as it records over 30,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past day. The southern state has been reporting highest number of cases and accounts for the second-highest tally in the country.

With 44,658 new COVID-19 cases India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,26,03,188 while the active cases rose to 3,44,899. The active cases comprise 1.03 per cent of the total infections. At least 32,988 recoveries have been recorded taking the total COVID-19 recovery rate to 97.63 per cent.

While as many as 496 people succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 4,36,861, as per the data shared by Union Health Ministry.

The daily positivity rate is at 2.45% which has been less than 3% for more than a month while the weekly positivity rate (2.10%) less than 3% for over 2 months now. A total of 61.22 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive with 79,48,439 being foven in one single day.

Kerala remains the worst-hit state as it records 30,007 new COVID-19 positive cases and 162 deaths in the past day. Maharashtra reported 5,108 new infections and 145 fatalities in 24 hours while Delhi on Thursday registered 45 fresh cases and recorded no virus-related deaths.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday informed that nearly 50 per cent of the eligible population in the country has been vaccinated with the first dose. "India achieves unprecedented milestone! 50 per cent of the eligible population inoculated with the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine. Keep it up India. Let us fight Corona," he wrote on twitter.

