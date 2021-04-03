India reports 89,129 new COVID-19 cases in past 24-hours, highest single-day spike in six months

New Delhi: India witnessed a massive surge in COVID-19 cases with 89,129 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours.

With over 80,000 fresh cases, the caseload stands at 1,23,92,260, while the active coronavirus cases have reached 6,58,909, the Ministry of Health data on Saturday (April 3) at 8 AM showed.

The death toll stood at 164,141 after 714 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra recorded 47,827 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the state-wide tally to 2,904,076. Besides Maharashtra (2,904,076), the worst COVID-19 affected states, in terms of total cases, are Kerala (1,124,584), Karnataka (997,004), Andhra Pradesh (901,989), and Tamil Nadu (886,673).

Amid spike in daily coronavirus cases, the Centre on Friday informed that it has administered a total of 7,06,18,026 vaccine doses till 8 pm, including 6,13,56,345 people who received the first dose. The second dose of the vaccine has been administered to 92,61,681 people. "Total 12,76,191 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Friday, the 77th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination," the ministry said in a statement.

More than 36.7 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on April 1, the highest single-day coverage till now, the ministry had earlier said.

India is in the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive in which everyone above 45 years is eligible to get the jab.

Live TV