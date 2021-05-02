India reports over 3.92 lakh new COVID-19 infections, death toll crosses 2.15-lakh mark

New Delhi: India recorded 3,92,488 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours as the country continues to grapple with the alarming rise in daily counts.

As per the Union Health Ministry data, while 3,689 deaths were registered, 3,07,865 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours. The total caseload mounted to over 1.95 crore (1,95,57,457) in which 33,49,644 are active cases.

More than 2.15 lakh (2,15,542) patients have succumbed to the deadly infection as per the official data, with total recoveries standing at 1,59,92,271.

On Saturday, India had reported over four lakh (4,01,993) fresh coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,91,64,969. This was the highest single-day spike in the world.

The Ministry of Health has red-flagged ten states for the highest COVID-19 active cases. These states include Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet experts on Sunday to review the human resource situation in relation to the coronavirus pandemic and discuss ways to augment it. He will also assess the oxygen and medicine availability amid reports of oxygen shortage in the country.

