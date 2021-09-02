हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

India reports over 47K new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in nearly 60 days

India reports 47,092 new COVID-19 infections, reporting the biggest single-day rise in nearly two months.

File photo

New Delhi: India reports 47,092 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, with this the country’s overall caseload rose to 3.28 crore (3,28,57,937), as per data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. The jump is nearly 12 per cent higher than Wednesday and is the biggest single-day rise in around two months.

About 509 deaths were recorded during the past 24 hours takign the death toll to 4,39,529 , according to the Health Ministry. The total number of active cases presently stands at 3.89 lakh (3,89,583). 

The active cases constitute 1.15% of total cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands 97.48 per cent. The daily positivity rate now stands at 2.80 per cent.

More than 69 lakh (69,42,335) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Wednesday and the cumulative vaccine doses administered crossed the 66 crore mark. 

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccine
