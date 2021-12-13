हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India

India retains membership of International Maritime Organization council; Pakistan loses the spot

India secured 133 votes to retain the membership of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) council.

India retains membership of International Maritime Organization council; Pakistan loses the spot
(Source: Twitter/Nitin_gadkari)

New Delhi: India has retained its membership of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) council and secured 133 votes for it. The membership is for category B which includes 10 countries- Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates. Category B are states with "largest interest in international seaborne trade", IMO in a statement said.

The council was elected by the 32nd assembly of IMO, which is being held in London at its headquarters from December 6 to 15. All 175 Member States and three Associate Members are entitled to attend the IMO Assembly.

On the other hand, India’s neighbouring nation Pakistan also stood for the council seat for the first time but failed to garner any support.

Later, Pakistan's federal minister for maritime affairs tweeted about the development saying, "We didn’t make it this time."

The Council is the executive organ of IMO and is responsible for supervising the work of the Organization. When the assembly is not in session, the council performs the functions of the Assembly. The Assembly normally meets once every two years in regular session and is responsible for approving the work programme, voting the budget and determining the financial arrangements of the Organization.

The Assembly has 3 categories in all. Category A includes 10 states- China, Greece, Italy, Japan, Norway, Panama, South Korea, Russia, UK and US while the category C includes states whose election will ensure "representation of all major geographic areas of the world".

States in category C are--Bahamas, Belgium, Chile, Cyprus, Denmark, Egypt, Indonesia, Jamaica, Kenya, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, the Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey and Vanuatu.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IndiaPakistanInternational Maritime Organizationtrade
Next
Story

‘I go to Parliament when I feel like,’ says ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi; TMC seeks privilege motion

Must Watch

PT1M49S

Neeraj Chopra To Shehnaaz Gill: Here's what Indians searched most on Google in 2021