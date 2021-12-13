India retains membership of International Maritime Organization council; Pakistan loses the spot

New Delhi: India has retained its membership of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) council and secured 133 votes for it. The membership is for category B which includes 10 countries- Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates. Category B are states with "largest interest in international seaborne trade", IMO in a statement said.

The council was elected by the 32nd assembly of IMO, which is being held in London at its headquarters from December 6 to 15. All 175 Member States and three Associate Members are entitled to attend the IMO Assembly.

On the other hand, India’s neighbouring nation Pakistan also stood for the council seat for the first time but failed to garner any support.

Later, Pakistan's federal minister for maritime affairs tweeted about the development saying, "We didn’t make it this time."

Pakistan was contesting for @IMOHQ council seat after 30 yrs. We didn’t make it this time, but it was a great opp to open Maritime Avenues with other nations. I want to complement my team for standing up@ImranKhanPTI has taught us a simple lesson: U only win & lose if u compete! — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) December 10, 2021

The Council is the executive organ of IMO and is responsible for supervising the work of the Organization. When the assembly is not in session, the council performs the functions of the Assembly. The Assembly normally meets once every two years in regular session and is responsible for approving the work programme, voting the budget and determining the financial arrangements of the Organization.

The Assembly has 3 categories in all. Category A includes 10 states- China, Greece, Italy, Japan, Norway, Panama, South Korea, Russia, UK and US while the category C includes states whose election will ensure "representation of all major geographic areas of the world".

States in category C are--Bahamas, Belgium, Chile, Cyprus, Denmark, Egypt, Indonesia, Jamaica, Kenya, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, the Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey and Vanuatu.

