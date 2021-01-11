India returns captured Chinese soldier at Chushul- Moldo meeting point in Eastern Ladakh

New Delhi: India returned an apprehended Chinese soldier on Monday (January 11) at the Chushul - Moldo meeting point in Eastern Ladakh. The PLA soldier, who was captured on Friday morning, was handed back at 10 am today.

This is the second such incident of Chinese soldiers crossing over into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and comes amidst the many month-long India-China standoffs.

The first such incident happened in the Demchok area of Eastern Ladakh in October, while the current incident happened in an area south of Pangong Tso lake.

In a statement on Saturday, the Indian army said, "the PLA soldier had transgressed across the LAC and was taken into custody by Indian troops deployed in this area."

"The PLA soldier is being dealt with as per laid down procedures and circumstances under which he had crossed the LAC are being investigated," it said.

Interestingly, Pangong lake is the area that has been one of the sites of the standoff between both forces. Indian forces are present in the south of the lake, while New Delhi wants disengagement by the Chinese forces on the north bank of the lake. China is present in an area from finger 4 to finger 8 of the lake.

The Indian army statement highlighted that the "Troops from either side are deployed along the LAC since friction erupted last year due to unprecedented mobilization and forward concentration by Chinese troops."

The current incident is not expected to impact the ongoing situation at the LAC, including easing up the situation. Focus now is on the next round of military talks between the two sides. December saw diplomatic level talks between the two sides.