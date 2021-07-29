India’s active caseload crosses 4 lakh mark with 43,509 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: India recorded 43,509 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday (July 29, 2021). The country also witnessed a total of 38,465 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.38 percent. The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 4,03,840.

The country's death toll has climbed to 4,22,662 with 640 daily fatalities on Thursday, according to Union health ministry data.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 46,26,29,773 samples have been tested up to July 28 for COVID-19. Of these 17,28,795 samples were tested on Wednesday.

India reports 43,509 fresh infections, 38,465 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload currently at 4,03,840, recovery rate at 97.38%: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/yAKlSwOFaQ — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2021

"More than 2.18 Crore (2,18,10,422) balance and unutilized Covid Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered," said the Ministry of health and family welfare.

