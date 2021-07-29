हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-29

India’s active caseload crosses 4 lakh mark with 43,509 new COVID-19 cases

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 4,03,840. The country also witnessed a total of 38,465 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.38 percent. 

India’s active caseload crosses 4 lakh mark with 43,509 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: India recorded 43,509 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday (July 29, 2021). The country also witnessed a total of 38,465 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.38 percent. The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 4,03,840.

The country's death toll has climbed to 4,22,662 with 640 daily fatalities on Thursday, according to Union health ministry data.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 46,26,29,773 samples have been tested up to July 28 for COVID-19. Of these 17,28,795 samples were tested on Wednesday.

"More than 2.18 Crore (2,18,10,422) balance and unutilized Covid Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered," said the Ministry of health and family welfare.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-29CoronavirusCOVID India caseloadCOVID-19 case
Next
Story

CBSE Class 10th, Class 12th result BIG update : Board exam results to be announced soon, here's what we know

Must Watch

PT3M24S

CCTV footage of the murder of ADJ Uttam Anand of Dhanbad surfaced, investigation expedited