India’s active cases cross 7,00,000-mark with 1,79,723 new infections; Omicron tally at 4,033

New Delhi: India recorded 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases, 146 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,83,936, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday (January 10, 2022). The active cases stand at 7,23,619.

An increase of 1,33,008 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 46,569 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,45,00,172.

COVID19 | India reports 1,79,723 fresh cases & 146 deaths in the last 24 hours Active case tally reaches 7,23,619. Daily Positivity rate at 13.29% Omicron case tally at 4,033 pic.twitter.com/bOTWBFwuxN — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

India logged 410 fresh Omicron infections, taking the total tally of such cases in the country to 4,033, according to the Union Health Ministry data. At least 1,552 have recovered, the Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases (1,216), followed by Rajasthan (529), Delhi (513), Karnataka (441), Kerala (333) and Gujarat (236).

A total of 27 states and Union territories have reported cases of the new variant, namely Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur and Punjab.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 13.29 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 7.92 per cent, according to the ministry. Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 151.94 crore.

