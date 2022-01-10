हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

India’s active cases cross 7,00,000-mark with 1,79,723 new infections; Omicron tally at 4,033

An increase of 1,33,008 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

India’s active cases cross 7,00,000-mark with 1,79,723 new infections; Omicron tally at 4,033
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases, 146 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,83,936, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday (January 10, 2022). The active cases stand at 7,23,619.

An increase of 1,33,008 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 46,569 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,45,00,172.

India logged 410 fresh Omicron infections, taking the total tally of such cases in the country to 4,033, according to the Union Health Ministry data. At least 1,552 have recovered, the Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases (1,216), followed by Rajasthan (529), Delhi (513), Karnataka (441), Kerala (333) and Gujarat (236). 

A total of 27 states and Union territories have reported cases of the new variant, namely Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur and Punjab.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 13.29 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 7.92 per cent, according to the ministry. Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 151.94 crore.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 caseloadCOVID-19 cases todayCOVID cases
Next
Story

Uttar Pradesh Assembly election: Noida administration to provide e-rickshaws for disabled, postal ballot option for elderly, COVID patients

Must Watch

PT11M10S

One Minute One News: Infant missing in Kabul found back