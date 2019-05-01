India welcomes listing of Masood Azhar as a global terrorist

In a massive victory for India, the United Nations (UN) on Wednesday designated Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist" after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist him. A UNSC designation will subject Azhar to an assets freeze, travel ban and an arms embargo.

Union Finance Minister hailed the verdict. "India stands vindicated. Masood Azhar is now a global terrorist. India is in safe hands. This marks a high point for the Prime Minister’s foreign policy," he tweeted.

India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin called is a significant success. He said that the goal was set out 10 years ago and the efforts began in 2009. He added that with several efforts being put in, the result has finally paid off.

Syed Akbaruddin said this is only the first step to counter terrorism. The US, the UK, France and many other countries came out in support of India's effort of putting Masood Azhar on the sanctioned list, he added.

"This is a significant outcome, we have been at it for several years, today the goal stands achieved. Grateful to many countries who supported us i.e. the USA, UK and France and also several others in the council & outside the council. Would like to thank the permanent representative of Indonesia," said Syed Akbaruddin.

He also said, "The chairperson of the UN Sanctions Committee did confirm to me that Masood Azhar is on the UN-sanctioned list. The efforts began in 2009. With several efforts being put in, they have paid. It is a significant success. This is only the first step to counter terrorism. US, UK, France and many other countries came out in support of India's effort of putting Masood Azhar on sanctioned list. The goal was set out 10 years ago."

He had also tweeted, "Big, small, all join together. Masood Azhar designated as a terrorist in @UN Sanctions list. Grateful to all for their support."