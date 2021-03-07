India’s biggest Kidney Dialysis Hospital opened at Balasahib Gurudwara

New Delhi: The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Sunday (March 7) inaugurated the biggest Kidney Dialysis hospital of the country.

The Guru Harikshan Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Kidney Dialysis Hospital was opened at Balasahib Gurudwara in Delhi. It will provide free treatment to kidney patients. In addition to this, patients will also be provided free food.

Apart from patients, food and drink will also be free for family members of the patients. The food will be supplied from the gurudwara’s langar.

The 100-bedded hospital is equipped with most technically advanced medical facilities where services will be provided free of cost to the patients.

There will also be no billing counter at the hospital. There will only be a registration counter to keep record of the patients.

DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the centre would function round the clock where all advance medical facilities would be available free of cost.

Sirsa said that the hospital has the capacity to conduct dialysis of about 500 patients every day and that about 100 patients can be provided the service at a time.

For now the hospital will take patients who visit in person. The online registration will be started in a week once the system is in place.

