Coronavirus

India’s coronavirus Case Fatality Rate drops to 2.28%; total COVID-19 recoveries cross 9 lakh

As of Monday, India has a total of 14,35,453 coronavirus cases that includes 32,771 deaths.

India’s coronavirus Case Fatality Rate drops to 2.28%; total COVID-19 recoveries cross 9 lakh
File Photo (PTI)

New Delhi: Even though there is a continuous surge in the coronavirus infections across India, but the COVID-19 Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has now dropped to 2.28% which is one of the lowest in the world.

"The focused efforts of Centre and State/UT governments on early detection and isolation through aggressive testing and efficient clinical management of hospitalized cases have shown results with continuously falling Case Fatality Rate and improving Recovery Rate," said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

They added, "With effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols based on holistic Standard of Care approach, the Case Fatality Rate has significantly dipped." 

India on Monday (July 27, 2020) reported 30,000 recoveries per day for the fourth successive day. 

According to the latest health bulletin, there were 31,991 patients who were discharged in the last 24 hours.

This has taken the total recoveries beyond 9 lakh and the number currently stands at 9,17,567, while the Recovery Rate has bettered to 64%.

"As a result of low mortality and more people recovering, the recovered cases exceed the active cases (4,85,114) by 4,32,453 today. Medical attention continues to be provided to all active cases in hospitals and home settings," said the Union Health Ministry.

As of Monday, India has a total of 14,35,453 coronavirus cases that includes 32,771 deaths.

