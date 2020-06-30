India’s coronavirus recovery rate nears 60%; over 1 lakh, 20 thousand patients recover from COVID-19 infection

NEW DELHI: India’s coronavirus recovery rate has inched closer to 60% and more than 1 lakh 20 thousand COVID-19 infected persons have successfully recovered from the deadly infection. According to the Health Ministry, there are 1,19,696 more recovered patients than active COVID-19 cases in the country AS OF NOW.

While there are 2,15,125 active cases, all under active medical supervision, 3,34,821 patients have been cured/discharged. This has resulted in the recovery rate amongst COVID-19 patients further improving to 59.07%, the Health Ministry said.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 13,099 COVID-19 patients have been cured across the country, it added. Due to continuous efforts from the Centre and the state governments, the number of diagnostic labs has also gone up significantly

India now has 1049 diagnostic labs dedicated to COVID-19. These include 761 labs in the government sector and 288 private labs.

Meanwhile, he COVID-19 testing is also being ramped up. As many as 2,10,292 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested, as on date, is 86,08,654.

With a spike of 18,522 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India`s coronavirus count reached 5,66,840 on Tuesday. According to the Health Ministry, 418 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths in the country now stands at 16,893. There are 2,15,125 active coronavirus cases in the country while the number of cured/discharged patients stands at 3,34,821 and one patient migrated.

As per the Ministry, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with regard to the COVID-19 cases and has reported 1,69,883 cases, including 73, 313 active cases 88,960 cured/discharged patients and 7,610 fatalities.

Tamil Nadu has a total of 86,224 cases including 1,141 deaths. Delhi`s COVID-19 count stands at 85,161 cases and 2,680 fatalities. The total number of samples tested up to 29 June is 86,08,654 of which 2,10,292 samples were tested yesterday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research.