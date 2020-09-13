India’s COVID-19 recoveries rise exponentially, recovery rate jumps to 77.77%, says Union Health Ministry

The Union Minsitry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday (October 13) said in a statement that India's coronavirus COVID-19 recovery has witnessed a steep exponential rise and it has happned mainly due to aggressive testing and prompt surveillance. According to the ministry, the recovery rate of India now stands at 77.77 per cent.

“India’s Covid-19 recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 36 lakh in September. A high level of more than 70,000 recoveries reported every day. Recoveries are nearly 3.8 times the active cases (under 1/4 total cases),” the ministry said in a statement.

“Focussed, collaborative, responsive and effective measures of early identification through high and aggressive testing, prompt surveillance and tracking coupled with standardised high-quality clinical care have in tandem led to these encouraging outcomes,” added the statement.

On Saturday, the ministry had said that the country's COVID-19 case fatality rate fell to 1.66 per cent. The ministry also said that sixty per cent of the total recovered cases are being reported from five states - Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in India crossed 47 lakh mark on Sunday (September 13, 2020) with more than 90,000 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The coronavirus cases in India now stands at 47,54,357 with 94,372 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, stated the Ministry of Health data. The death toll surged to 78,586 with 1,114 fatalities in last 24 hours.

The total cases include 9,73,175 active cases, 37,02,596 cured/discharged/migrated cases.