India’s daily figures reach new high with 3.79 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 3,645 deaths in past 24 hours

New Delhi: India reported the highest ever single-day spike with 3,79,257 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,83,76,524 on Thursday (April 29), as per data by the health ministry.

The country's total COVID-19 caseload has now increased to 1.83 crore (1,83,76,524), of which, 30.84 lakh (30,84,814 ) are active cases. India has also witnessed 2.04 lakh (2,04,832) coronavirus-related deaths.

India has been recording over three lakh cases every day for over a week now.

On the other hand, nearly 1.3 crore Indians registered themselves online on the government’s dedicated portal CoWin on Wednesday for the mass vaccination drive that is set to begin on May 1.

However, a lot of them literally struggled to get themselves registered and complained about the technical problems they faced while trying to register themselves on the CoWin portal. Some of them even complained that the portal was not responding while others said that it had crashed.

Many nations including the United States, the UK, Russia and China are sending help to India amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Denmark joined several European countries including the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain that have already applied travel restrictions on India.

Live TV