India’s Green Revolution Pioneer MS Swaminathan Dies At 98, PM Modi Condoles Death

New Delhi: MS Swaminathan, a distinguished agricultural scientist and the leader of India’s Green Revolution, died on Thursday at the age of 98. He was the founder and chief of the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation in Chennai. He was born on August 7, 1925, in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu and played a key role in developing high-yielding rice varieties that boosted the income and productivity of poor farmers.

He was hailed as the “Father of Economic Ecology” by the United Nations Environment Programme. He is survived by his three daughters Soumya Swaminathan, Madhura Swaminathan, and Nitya Swaminathan. He received several prestigious awards for his remarkable achievements, including the first World Food Prize in 1987, the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1971, and the Albert Einstein World Science Award in 1986.

PM Modi Condoles MS Swaminathan's Demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of MS Swaminathan recalling his interactions with the agirculture scientist. "Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr. MS Swaminathan Ji. At a very critical period in our nation’s history, his groundbreaking work in agriculture transformed the lives of millions and ensured food security for our nation" the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

"Beyond his revolutionary contributions to agriculture, Dr. Swaminathan was a powerhouse of innovation and a nurturing mentor to many. His unwavering commitment to research and mentorship has left an indelible mark on countless scientists and innovators" the Prime Minister added.

"I will always cherish my conversations with Dr. Swaminathan. His passion to see India progress was exemplary. His life and work will inspire generations to come. Condolences to his family and admirers" the Prime Minister further said.