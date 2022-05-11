हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sri Lankan crisis

India says it's NOT sending troops to crisis-torn Sri Lanka: 'Fully support Lanka's democracy'

"The Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of India clearly stated yesterday that India fully supports Sri Lanka's democracy, stability and economic recovery," the Indian mission said on Twitter.

India says it&#039;s NOT sending troops to crisis-torn Sri Lanka: &#039;Fully support Lanka&#039;s democracy&#039;
Pic courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: The Indian High Commission here on Wednesday (May 11) categorically denied speculative media reports about New Delhi sending its troops to Colombo, saying India fully supports Sri Lanka's democracy, stability, and economic recovery. Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948.

"The High Commission would like to categorically deny speculative reports in sections of media and social media about #India sending her troops to Sri Lanka. These reports and such views are also not in keeping with the position of the Government of #India," the Indian mission said on Twitter. "The Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of India clearly stated yesterday that India fully supports Sri Lanka's democracy, stability and economic recovery," it said in another tweet. 

 

The crisis in Lanka is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices, triggering unprecedented anti-government protests. 

Earlier, there have been reports that the 76-year-old Mahinda Rajapaksa and his family members have fled to India. The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka, had again refuted it as "fake and blatantly false" local social media speculation. "The High Commission has recently noticed rumours circulating in sections of media and social media that certain political persons and their families have fled to India. These are fake and blatantly false reports, devoid of any truth or substance. The High Commission strongly denies them", a statement said.

Mahinda, notably, resigned as prime minister amid unprecedented economic turmoil in Sri Lanka on Monday, hours after his supporters attacked anti-government protesters. 

(With Agency inputs)

