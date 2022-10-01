India scuttles China's bid to pass anti-AUKUS resolution at IAEA

New Delhi: India has scuttled China's bid to pass an anti-AUKUS resolution at the Vienna International Atomic Energy Agency meeting. The Aukus pact was signed between Australia, United Kingdom & United States last year under which Canberra gets nuclear-powered submarines. China has been miffed with the development & has been terming it a violation under Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). It even criticised the role of the IAEA for its stance on the issue.

Sources said, 'India’s deft and impactful diplomacy was deeply appreciated by IAEA member states, particularly the AUKUS partners.' The Indian Mission to the IAEA in Vienna worked closely with other IAEA member countries to develop a consensus on the issue.

The matter was taken up at the General Conference of IAEA that took place from September 26-30. After failing to get majority support Beijing withdrew the resolution on Friday (30th September).

Earlier this month, the UN nuclear watchdog had expressed its satisfaction with the pact according to reports. Sources said that India took "an objective view.. recognising the soundness of the technical evaluation by IAEA", explaining, 'India's considered role helped many smaller countries take a clear stand on the Chinese proposal'.