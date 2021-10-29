हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India logs 14,348 fresh coronavirus cases, 805 fatalities in 24 hours

The coronavirus caseload has climbed to 3,42,46,157, while the death toll stands at 4,57,191. 

Representational image

New Delhi: India recorded 14,348 new COVID-19 cases and 805 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry data on Friday (October 29). 

The active COVID-19 cases stand at 1,61,334 presently. The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.47 per cent, the lowest since March 2020. 

With 13,198 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has mounted to 3,36,27,632, the health ministry said. 

The daily spike in fresh COVID-19 infections has been below 30,000 for 35 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 124 consecutive days now.

India had logged 16,156 fresh COVID-19 cases and 733 fatalities, as per data on Thursday. 

India has so far conducted over 60.58 crore COVID-19 tests. 

Meanwhile, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination has crossed over 104 crore doses (1,04,82,00,966) under the nationwide inoculation drive. 

(With agency inputs)

