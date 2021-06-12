हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

India sees a dip in daily COVID-19 tally, number of fatalities over 4,000

The country recorded 84,332 new infections in the last 24 hours, its lowest after 70 days, whereas, the death toll was increased by 4,002 deaths, 699 more than Friday.

India sees a dip in daily COVID-19 tally, number of fatalities over 4,000
File Photo (PTI)

New Delhi: India saw a decline in the number of single-day COVID-19 cases, as per the data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday (June 12, 2021).

The country recorded 84,332 new infections in the last 24 hours, its lowest after 70 days.

India's active caseload has now declined to less than 11 lakhs (10,80,690) after over two months.

The weekly positivity rate has now dropped to 4.94%, while the daily positivity rate stands at 4.39%.

However, the number of daily coronavirus-related fatalities rose as compared to Friday. India reported 4,002 deaths in the last 24 hours, 699 more than Friday.

India now has a total of 2,93,59,155 cases, of which, 3,67,081 people have died of the virus.

Earlier on Friday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released an official statement on reports alleging misreporting of deaths due to COVID-19 in India and a sudden hike in the number of daily deaths.

It also gave a clarification on 6,148 single-day deaths reported on June 10

"This spike in deaths was on account of 3,971 deaths reported by Bihar on that date is on account of reconciliation done by the State," the statement said.

"In the instant case, the Union Government has written to the State of Bihar to provide a detailed date and district-wise break-up of the reconciled number of deaths to the Union Health Ministry," the statement added.

Meanwhile, 1,21,311 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and took the COVID-19 recovery count to 2,79,11,384. India's recovery rate has now improved to 95.07%. 

On the other hand, 24.96 crore coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country, of which, more than 3.79 crore people across 37 States and UTs have received their first dose, while over 5.58 lakh have received their second dose. 
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

LIVE: PM Modi to attend outreach session of G7 summit today

Must Watch

PT5M18S

DNA: School Principal is carrying out the responsibility of cleaning