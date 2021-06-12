India sees a dip in daily COVID-19 tally, number of fatalities over 4,000

New Delhi: India saw a decline in the number of single-day COVID-19 cases, as per the data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday (June 12, 2021).

The country recorded 84,332 new infections in the last 24 hours, its lowest after 70 days.

India's active caseload has now declined to less than 11 lakhs (10,80,690) after over two months.

The weekly positivity rate has now dropped to 4.94%, while the daily positivity rate stands at 4.39%.

However, the number of daily coronavirus-related fatalities rose as compared to Friday. India reported 4,002 deaths in the last 24 hours, 699 more than Friday.

India now has a total of 2,93,59,155 cases, of which, 3,67,081 people have died of the virus.

Earlier on Friday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released an official statement on reports alleging misreporting of deaths due to COVID-19 in India and a sudden hike in the number of daily deaths.

It also gave a clarification on 6,148 single-day deaths reported on June 10.

"This spike in deaths was on account of 3,971 deaths reported by Bihar on that date is on account of reconciliation done by the State," the statement said.

"In the instant case, the Union Government has written to the State of Bihar to provide a detailed date and district-wise break-up of the reconciled number of deaths to the Union Health Ministry," the statement added.

Meanwhile, 1,21,311 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and took the COVID-19 recovery count to 2,79,11,384. India's recovery rate has now improved to 95.07%.

On the other hand, 24.96 crore coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country, of which, more than 3.79 crore people across 37 States and UTs have received their first dose, while over 5.58 lakh have received their second dose.



