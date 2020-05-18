India sees highest 1-day spike with 5,242 coronavirus COVID-19 cases, total death toll till now at 3,029

New Delhi: Even after months of lockdown and restrictions imposed in the country, the number of coronavirus cases in India continues to rise at a higher rate as more than 5000 cases were reported on Monday (May 18, 2020). India recorded the highest spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 96,169.

5242 coronavirus cases and 157 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours as per the Health Ministry data. Out of the total cases, 56,316 are active cases, 36,823 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient, and 3,029 deaths. The recovery rate in India stands at 38.29 percent.

India now stands at the list of top 10 countries affected by the deadly virus.

With over 33,053 cases, Maharashtra continues to lead with the most number of infected patients followed by Gujarat (11,379), Tamil Nadu (11,224) and Delhi (10,054). The state of Maharashtra has also recorded the most casualties at 1,198, followed by Gujarat (659), Madhya Pradesh (248), and West Bengal (238).

On Sunday (May 17, 2020), India recorded 4987 new cases recorded which were the highest spike recorded until today. The total cases mark also crossed 90,000 on Sunday.

The number of cases in India now exceeds China which is the epicentre of the virus outbreak.