India sees highest single-day spike with 6,654 new COVID-19 cases; recovery rate at 41.39 percent

New Delhi: India on Saturday (May 23, 2020) recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 6,654 new infections reported in the last 24 hours. The total tally inched to 1.25 lakh and the recovery rate stood at 41.39 percent.

As per the Ministry of Health data the total number of coronavirus cases in India rise to 1,25,101 which includes 69,597 active cases, 51,783 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and 3,720 deaths. Maharashtra confirmed nearly 3,000 fresh cases on Friday, the highest single-day coronavirus infections in any state so far. The total number of coronavirus cases in India reached 125,101 today.

Delhi has so far reported 12,319 cases with 208 fatalities and 5,897 people recovering from the disease. States with more than 5,000 cases are Rajasthan (6,494), Madhya Pradesh (6,170) and Uttar Pradesh (5,735).

Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases are West Bengal (3,332), Andhra Pradesh (2,709), Punjab (2,029), Telangana (1,761), Bihar (2,177), Jammu and Kashmir (1,489), Karnataka (1,743), Odisha (1,189) and Haryana (1,067).

States and UTs that have reported a significant number of corona cases are Kerala (732), Jharkhand (308), Chandigarh (218), Assam (259), Tripura (175), Chhattisgarh (172) and Uttarakhand (153).

Meanwhile, the centre on Friday said that the number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases averted due to the nationwide lockdown is between 36-70 lakhs citing different models. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation citing the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) model, also said that the lockdown has saved between 1.2-2.1 lakh lives.